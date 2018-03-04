Ferris Men Move on to GLIAC Tournament Finals

March 4, 2018

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State men's basketball team defeated Ashland 85-66 on Saturday to move to 31-1 on the year and advance to the GLIAC Tournament Finals on Sunday at 3pm against Lake Superior State.

