Fowling Warehouse Grand Rapids now open!

A new sport combining football, bowling and horseshoe has arrived in Grand Rapids!! It's called Fowling.

Fowling involves a set of bowling pins and a football; teams take turns throwing the football at the opponent's set of pins and try to knock them all down. The first team to knock down all of the opponent's pins first is the winner.

Laura Sullivan, the owner of Fowling Grand Rapids, discussed in detail on how the game is played, and what all you can expect when you head out to try the new sport!

The Fowling Warehouse will be located at 6797 Cascade Road South East in Cascade. They are open for fowling, but you must be 21 years of age or older unless during their family hours from noon to 6 on both Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information on the sport, employment opportunities and more, visit fowlingwarehouse.com and follow them on Facebook. Also if interested Fowling Warehouse is also taking applications for league play starting up in the coming months.