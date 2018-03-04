Hope Women Advance in DIII NCAA Tournament

Posted 12:48 AM, March 4, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope women's basketball team knocked off Washington University out of St. Louis at home on Saturday with a 85-69 win to advance to next week's sectional.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s