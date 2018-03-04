× Kalamazoo church evacuated after reported bomb threat

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police were called after a bomb threat was made involving a Kalamazoo area church Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 8 a.m. when a local news outlet had been notified there was a bomb at the church.

Authorities arrived and notified staff members of the reported threat and the building was evacuated. They did not release the name of the church involved.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, nothing suspicious was found and they were able to carry on with their Sunday service as scheduled.