× Soccer teams, community show they’re “Rickerstrong”

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – Soccer players from across the state hit the field in Cedar Springs to help support a family who’s lost one of their two sons to cancer. The Rickers are well known in the community and it was an emotional night for the family.

16-year-old Brison passed away just before Christmas last year after a battle with brain cancer.

“[It’s] heartwarming and so good to know that there are people who care and want to help,” says father Brian Ricker. “[We’re] very grateful and appreciative of all the support and everybody coming out. ”

More than 300 people packed the Cedar Rock Sports Plex to watch the soccer match and support Team Rickerstrong.

Brison’s younger brother, Preston was at Sunday’s event. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2016 and is now considered cancer-free.

“This event has seen a pouring of support because of that,” says Pedro Sanchez, who helped organize the event. “But really it’s all to support Team Rickerstrong because we know their medical expenses are very high.”

Brian Ricker says the past couple months have been very hard, but the Ricker Family is staying close and staying strong.

Last year was the first year for this charity match and organizers say it will be a yearly event.

There’s a GoFundMe to help with ongoing expenses for the family.