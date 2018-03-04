× Study: Grand Rapids is one of the best places to start a new business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new study claims Grand Rapids is one of the best cities in the country to start a small business.

The study was done by Lending Tree and it found that Grand Rapids is actually the second best in the U.S. for new businesses.

It says the growth of the city is the biggest factor in the ranking.

It also says that banks in West Michigan are now more likely to offer business loans because of the strength of the economy, which boosts the ranking as well.

Sacramento, California was number one on the list.