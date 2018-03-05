A history of controversy: Richard Spencer’s past issues with college campuses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Richard Spencer spoke to several people at Michigan State University in what many say is a controversial visit. The white supremacist and the school agreed on the event, after a lawsuit was threatened. Part of the settlement was that Richard would speak during spring break when many students were off-campus.

Spencer is no stranger to lawsuits, with campuses across the country saying no to him.

His rallies and comments are what some call inappropriate speech. Spencer was a facilitator of the ‘Unite the Right’ event in Charlottesville, Virginia last August, where protester Heather Heyer was killed when a driver plowed into a crowd.

Since then he has made requests to speak on numerous college campuses, including the University of Florida, who allowed him to visit after being threatened with a lawsuit.

Meanwhile the University of North Carolina refused to allow him to speak on campus citing safety concerns, as did Kent State University which is currently being threatened with a lawsuit.

Penn State and Texas A&M have also refused Spencer’s request to appear because of potential violence.

The University of Michigan is currently in negotiations with Spencer when it comes to a potential visit. Students at the school have already walked out of classes at least once, in protest of the proposal.

Spencer also wants to speak at his Alma Mater the University of Chicago. However, that is a private university and does not have the same legal obligations to free speech as a public university.

Spencer is scheduled to speak at the University of Cincinnati later this month. Right now, there's no word on whether Monday’s violence at MSU will change those plans.