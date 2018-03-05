× Borgess nurses walk out to protest budget cuts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Dozens of nurses walked out Monday at Ascension Borgess Medical Center to protest budget cuts.

The nurses and other staff say they are fighting mainly for their patients and they say the budget cuts for some could be a matter of life or death.

The nurses union at Borgess say that the cuts are coming down from corporate offices. They say the cuts being made are to the nurse-to-patient ratio and the corporation wants nurses to take on more patients. The nurses say they are already stretched too thin.

Ascension, the out-of-state employer of Borgess, says they are making “efficiency cuts.” The cuts means eliminating bedside nursing and the nurse “SWAT” team, which specializes in crisis care.

Others outside supporting the nurses Monday were former patients, families, members of the community and State Representative Jon Hoadley (D- Kalamazoo).

