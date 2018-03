CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A man, 34, was injured Sunday in crash on Shurte Street east of M-62 in LaGrange Township.

Jared Green was a passenger in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital due to injuries. The other passenger in that vehicle wasn’t injured.

According to police, before they arrived on the scene the driver of that vehicle fled the scene.

It is unclear what caused this crash but police report that they believe alcohol was a factor.