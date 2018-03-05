Ferris State Wins Fourth Straight GLIAC Tournament Title

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State men's basketball team defeated Lake Superior State 69-61 on Sunday afternoon to claim a GLIAC record, fourth straight conference tournament title.

The Bulldogs are now the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the DII NCAA Tournament.

