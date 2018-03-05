First-ever Craft Crawl happening downtown Muskegon March 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girls Pint Out is hosting the first-ever Craft Crawl in downtown Muskegon, a bar crawl to raise money for a good cause.

Everyone over 21-years-old is invited to sample craft beer and cocktails from five different breweries in downtown Muskegon from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants start at Racquets Downtown Grill, where they give a donation then receive a punch card to take with them to each brewery they visit. Other breweries taking part in the fundraiser include Unruly Brewing, Pigeon Hill, Mike's Inn, and 18th Amendment. Each of these locations will have a special drink specifically designed for this event.

Once the punch card is complete they return to Racquets, where they turn in the card and are entered in a drawing to win prizes.

All the money donated through this event will benefit MomsBloom, an organization that sends volunteers to help new parents with their babies. They provide help with things like household tasks and infant care, along with emotional support.

Craft Crawl will be taking place on March 25. Learn more at facebook.com/momsbloom.