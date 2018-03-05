Protesters gathering ahead of appearance by white supremacist

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Protesters have gathered ahead of a planned appearance by Richard Spencer, an avowed white supremacist.
A crowd has gathered at the parking lot in front of the Michigan State University agricultural pavilion, where Spencer is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. Other protests and peaceful marches have been taking place around the city and campus today.
We’ll have team coverage in live reports from East Lansing beginning at 4:00 p.m.
2 comments
P
If it were a naacp meeting these liberal idiots would be in their glory. They should go back to something they are good at, like eating Tide pods and binge drinking
Bob
Michigan State University students are not very tolerant or accepting of different views.