Protesters gathering ahead of appearance by white supremacist

Posted 2:50 PM, March 5, 2018, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Protesters have gathered ahead of a planned appearance by Richard Spencer, an avowed white supremacist.

A crowd has gathered at the parking lot in front of the Michigan State University agricultural pavilion, where Spencer is set to speak at 4:30 p.m.  Other protests and peaceful marches have been taking place around the city and campus today.

We’ll have team coverage in live reports from East Lansing beginning at 4:00 p.m.

2 comments

  • P

    If it were a naacp meeting these liberal idiots would be in their glory. They should go back to something they are good at, like eating Tide pods and binge drinking

    Reply