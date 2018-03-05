Protesters gathering ahead of appearance by white supremacist

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Protesters have gathered ahead of a planned appearance by Richard Spencer, an avowed white supremacist.

A crowd has gathered at the parking lot in front of the Michigan State University agricultural pavilion, where Spencer is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. Other protests and peaceful marches have been taking place around the city and campus today.

We’ll have team coverage in live reports from East Lansing beginning at 4:00 p.m.