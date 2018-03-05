Sign up for a Beer Tour before Beer Month GR ends March 15

Posted 10:56 AM, March 5, 2018, by

The second annual Beer Month GR comes to a close on March 15, but there's still a couple of exciting events and beer tours happening before the festival ends.

Grand Rapids Beer Tour

West Michigan Beer Tour

  • Saturday, March 10
    • 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
  • $35 per person, includes samples and pints
  • Walking tour starts and ends at JW Marriott downtown Grand Rapids.

For more information on events and specials happening during Beer Month GR, visit beermonthgr.com.

1 Comment