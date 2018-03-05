Sign up for a Beer Tour before Beer Month GR ends March 15

The second annual Beer Month GR comes to a close on March 15, but there's still a couple of exciting events and beer tours happening before the festival ends.
Grand Rapids Beer Tour
- Saturday, March 10
- $50 per person
- Pick up near bus station/ Founders downtown
- Includes 12 beer samples and a knowledgeable guide
- 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- $35 per person, includes samples and pints
- Walking tour starts and ends at JW Marriott downtown Grand Rapids.
For more information on events and specials happening during Beer Month GR, visit beermonthgr.com.
1 Comment
RG
FOX17 should not be promoting drinking alcohol.