Sign up for a Beer Tour before Beer Month GR ends March 15

The second annual Beer Month GR comes to a close on March 15, but there's still a couple of exciting events and beer tours happening before the festival ends.

Grand Rapids Beer Tour

Saturday, March 10 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

$50 per person

Pick up near bus station/ Founders downtown

Includes 12 beer samples and a knowledgeable guide

West Michigan Beer Tour

Saturday, March 10 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

$35 per person, includes samples and pints

Walking tour starts and ends at JW Marriott downtown Grand Rapids.

For more information on events and specials happening during Beer Month GR, visit beermonthgr.com.