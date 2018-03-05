The Found Cottage holds vintage treasures and home decor

Posted 11:33 AM, March 5, 2018

Three women and their love of "flipping and refurbishing" has lead them to something even bigger and better than they could have dreamed of; opening their own shop.

The Found Cottage, now in business for two years, will have shoppers discovering great gift items, vintage treasures, and one-of-a-kind home decor to spruce up any home.

Leigh Ann headed over to their shop to take a look at what The Found Cottage has to offer.

The Found Cottage is located at 2460 Chicago Drive in Hudsonville.

Learn more about their shop and products at thefoundcottage.com.

