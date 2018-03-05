The Found Cottage holds vintage treasures and home decor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three women and their love of "flipping and refurbishing" has lead them to something even bigger and better than they could have dreamed of; opening their own shop.

The Found Cottage, now in business for two years, will have shoppers discovering great gift items, vintage treasures, and one-of-a-kind home decor to spruce up any home.

Leigh Ann headed over to their shop to take a look at what The Found Cottage has to offer.

The Found Cottage is located at 2460 Chicago Drive in Hudsonville.

Learn more about their shop and products at thefoundcottage.com.