CMU student charged in parents’ death

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents inside a Central Michigan University dorm room made his first court appearance Tuesday.

James Eric Davis Jr. is hospitalized but appeared in court via video for an arraignment hearing. He was arrested early Saturday following a manhunt.

Davis is charged with murder in the Friday slayings of James and Diva Davis. The family is from the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, where Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer.

Investigators say the couple was helping their son pack for spring break when they were shot with a gun that

belonged to Davis Sr. They'd picked their son up that morning from a hospital where he was taken for evaluation after police said he was acting erratically.

