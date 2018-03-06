CMU student charged in parents’ death

Posted 2:42 PM, March 6, 2018, by , Updated at 04:25PM, March 6, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents inside a Central Michigan University dorm room made his first court appearance Tuesday.

James Eric Davis Jr. is hospitalized but appeared in court via video for an arraignment hearing. He was arrested early Saturday following a manhunt.

Davis is charged with murder in the Friday slayings of James and Diva Davis. The family is from the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, where Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer.

Investigators say the couple was helping their son pack for spring break when they were shot with a gun that

James Davis, Sr. and Diva Davis

belonged to Davis Sr. They'd picked their son up that morning from a hospital where he was taken for evaluation after police said he was acting erratically.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  We'll have more on FOX 17 News starting at 4 p.m. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s