Eat great food for a good cause at “Taste the West Side” event

Foodies can taste everything West Michigan's breweries and restaurants have to offer at the annual Taste the West Side fundraising event.

Taste the West side will feature an evening of entertainment, along with small plate selections and drinks from a variety of west side bars, breweries and restaurants, including:

· Maggie’s Kitchen

· City Built Brewing Company

· Knickerbocker – New Holland Brewing

· Sovengard

· Butcher’s Union

· That Polish Girl Catering

· Blue Dog Tavern

· Amore Trattoria Italiana

· Jolly Pumpkin

Along with food and drink, there will be a silent and live auction, with prize packages available from many local businesses in West Michigan.

All proceeds will go to Steepletown Neighborhood Services, a nonprofit that works to transform lives in urban communities through education workforce development, and community empowerment.

Tickets cost $100, and can be purchased at the door or online.

Taste the West Side is happening on Wednesday, March 21 from 5-8 p.m. at the Goei Center.