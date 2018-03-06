Grand Rapids police apply for exclusive certification

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is hoping to land an exclusive certification.

The department is in the process of applying with the Commission of Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.  The group reviews departments across the country, comparing their practices against nationwide standards.

At a task force meeting Wednesday, Chief David Rahinsky is unveiling a new policy for police interaction with children.

This is the first time that GRPD has applied for this certification. Only about five percent of agencies in the U.S. have received the credentials.

 

