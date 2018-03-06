Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Love the iconic Vans checkerboard shoes and other gear? A stand alone store is opening later this month at Woodland Mall, and it's the first of its kind in West Michigan.

Vans will also sell accessories, backpacks, sunglasses, and hats. The mall says this is just one of the new store announcements expected this year.

2. Hopping down the Woodland Mall corridor this weekend is the Easter Bunny! He'll be right out in front of Macy's.

People can bring the kids or even their pet for photos, and to meet the Easter Bunny. There will also be a Mad Matter Tea Party planned for the kids on Saturday, and the next from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that will include a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The event is free, but the mall recommends people RSVP by going online to shopwoodlandmall.com.

3. The Electric Forest 2018 lineup is now about 200-strong with the addition of 40 artists.

Prior to ticket sales, the electronic music and camping festival announced a list of 164 artists. Last week, another 41 were released.

The eighth annual event will take place Thursday through Sunday, June 21-24, and Thursday through Sunday, June 28- July1 at Double JJ Resort in Rothbury. This will be the second time in a row that the popular festival spans two weekends in a row.

Mt. Joy, Dub Trio, Charles the First, Kidswaste and Probcause are among the acts added to perform during both weekends.

Tickets are available at electricforestfestival.com.

4. "The Simpsons" have found their way into the Merriam Webster Dictionary with the work "embiggen."

The word originated in a 1996 episode of the popular animated comedy. The dictionary defines "embiggen" as "to make bigger or more expansive."

In "The Simpson's" episode, Lisa and her friends learn their town's motto is "a noble spirit embiggens the smallest man."

5. Forget running all around Walmart to find separate ingredients for the next gourmet meal, they are now selling prepared "Meal-Kits" at stores across the country.

Kits include pre-chopped and measured ingredients that let people cook-up fancy meals at an affordable price ranging from $8-$15. Selections include basil garlic chicken and steak dijon.

Amazon started selling similar meals last July.

Walmart says right now it has 10 meals available in 250 stores, and it will expand to 2,000 stores by the end of the year.