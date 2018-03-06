Smart Shopper Alert: Flash sale on grocery delivery ends soon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – I actually don’t mind going to the grocery store but there are times in our busy lives where doing so becomes such a burden. Plus, hauling a toddler in and out of the car seat, the thought of him having a tantrum when we drop his blankie and can’t find it, amongst other things, just makes it a real pain. What really pushed me in this direction? These past few days my husband AND son have been horribly sick. Leaving the house and neglecting them was extremely hard and heartbreaking at times.

So, I needed to let all of you know about Meijer’s home delivery, Shipt, offering $50 off of the $99 year subscription. I couldn’t resist this offer and signed up myself. It was extremely easy to sign up but you only have until March 8 to take advantage of this offer. Follow this link.

Here’s a small rundown of how it works, according to shipt.com:

Shop, pay, and schedule delivery from the app (iOS, Android, and web)

Same-day delivery, as soon as one hour.

Free delivery on orders over $35

All grocery items are available (40,000 items!)

Happy shopping…from home, your office, waiting for tires to be changed, etc. You get my drift?

