Suspect sought in alleged late night armed robbery in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday in the area of East Milham Avenue and Newport Road in Portage.

The victim reported  he was working at a business in that area when he was approached in the parking lot by a male wearing a mask and was carrying what appeared to be a handgun. The victim told police he was allegedly struck over the head before the suspect ran off.

Police attempted to locate the suspect but tell FOX 17 they were unsuccessful.

If you have any information call Portage Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

