Video shows man beat commuter at Times Square subway station

NEW YORK -- New York Police are searching for a man who repeatedly punched a 22-year-old commuter at the Times Square subway station, according to PIX11.  

The man attacked the victim from behind on Feb. 27, an NYPD spokesperson said. He kicked the victim after he was knocked to the subway platform and then fled, according to PIX 11.

Medical services treated the victim at the scene for bruising and swelling to his face. The victim also suffered two chipped teeth.

Police are still searching for the attacker as of Tuesday.

