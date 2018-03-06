× Woman rescued from mobile home fire in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Mich. – A woman is safe after two men helped getting her out of a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened about 1:00 p.m. on 30th Street in Galesburg.

FOX 17 spoke to a witness who said that he, Riley, and a friend, Charles, heard a woman screaming at the mobile home. The woman went back into the home where smoke was getting worse. The two men were able to get her back out of the home.

