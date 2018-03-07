13 facing felony charges after clashes at white nationalist event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich-- Thirteen people are facing felony charges after protests turned violent in East Lansing Monday. People arriving to see white nationalist Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside.

MSU police tell FOX 17 this wasn’t what they hoped for, but it is what they’re trained for: handling some 500 protesters who gathered at the agricultural pavilion where Spencer was speaking. A few officers even getting injured in the process.

Twenty five people were arrested during clashes, with 13 faces felony charges.

“We are proceeding with felonies which will be in the range of CCW, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting or obstructing a police officer. Some of the things, there was talk about brass knuckles being at the scene, there was talk about people throwing rocks and various other items that the officers had to face,” says MSU Police Captain Doug Monette.

Those arrests include Hannah Baker of Chicago, caught with brass knuckles, Dan Smiegel, also from Illinois, charged with resisting police, and Aaron Brown of Mason, another resisting and obstruction charge.

Capt. Monette says there were even reports of feces being thrown and urine being put in balloons. But, he says they were trained and ready.

“One of the things that happens is that people quite often repeat themselves when they do something. So we prepared our officers as well as all the other agencies that were part of this,” says Monette.

Police faced intense opposition from protesters, who accused them of protecting the white nationalists. But, Capt. Monette says they simply had a job to do.

"We’re here to protect the community and we encourage the opportunity for people to exchange ideas and some of those ideas are different than what people are used to."

Four officers left the scene with minor injuries, but Monette says they can learn from this and be even better prepared in the future.

"We had a job to do and we did it. Campus safety was a priority and we were all on the same page, the agencies that were here, we all trained together. There’s a lesson learned in everything and whether things go how they go there’s always something you can take away from it,” says Monette.

Michigan State only allowed Spencer to speak as part of a settlement, hoping scheduling the event during spring break would limit the potential for students to end up in harm’s way. We'll have more updates on arraignments as it becomes available.