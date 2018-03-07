2018 Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden and DIY Show this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 50 local exhibitors will be on display at the 2018 Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden and DIY show at the Fricano Place Event Center on March 9-10.

There will be booths focusing on the outside of your home to the inside along with your garden needs. Back by popular demand, the Do-It-Yourself and Educational seminars which will focus on floral design, furniture refurbishing, back splash tiling, gardening and more! To see a full rundown of events, click here. There will also be beer and wine tastings along with a Bloody Mary bar.

Enjoy thousands of dollars of prizes and discounted Fricano's Pizza with the purchase of that $5 ticket. Keep in mind, kids 12 and under get in for free. You can buy those tickets at the door or online.