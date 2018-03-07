Coldwater cemetery hit by vandals – damage ‘extensive’

Posted 8:54 PM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 08:57PM, March 7, 2018

Courtesy photo: Don Reid/The Daily Reporter

COLDWATER, Mich. — Police in Coldwater say they have no suspects so far related to a vandalism incident at Oak Grove North Cemetery.

It’s located at 810 W. Chicago Road.

Coldwater Public Safety says in a news release there was “extensive” damage done to headstones and urns, and that was it first discovered and reported by Department of Municipal workers:

“Multiple headstones and urns were tipped over, broken or thrown. It is believed that the damage occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018,” according to the Public Safety release.

Anyone with more information should call the Coldwater Police Department at (517)-278-4525.

