East Kentwood, Grand Rapids Christian win district semifinal games at Caledonia

Posted 11:33 PM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:37PM, March 7, 2018

CALEDONIA, Mich -- East Kentwood beat Wyoming (16-6) in overtime 64-57 and Grand Rapids Christian downed Ottawa Hills (13-8) 53-47 in district semifinal games Wednesday at Caledonia.

Just Lary scored 13 points to the lead the Falcons (12-10), Payton Harley had 24 points to lead the Wolves.

Seth Milnner junior scored 20 points to lead the Eagles (13-9) while Nelcon McCauley scored 20 points to lead the Bengals.

East Kentwood and Grand Rapids Christian will meet for the district title Friday night at 7 p.m. at Caledonia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s