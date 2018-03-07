East Kentwood, Grand Rapids Christian win district semifinal games at Caledonia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich -- East Kentwood beat Wyoming (16-6) in overtime 64-57 and Grand Rapids Christian downed Ottawa Hills (13-8) 53-47 in district semifinal games Wednesday at Caledonia.

Just Lary scored 13 points to the lead the Falcons (12-10), Payton Harley had 24 points to lead the Wolves.

Seth Milnner junior scored 20 points to lead the Eagles (13-9) while Nelcon McCauley scored 20 points to lead the Bengals.

East Kentwood and Grand Rapids Christian will meet for the district title Friday night at 7 p.m. at Caledonia.