Kalamazoo Central students react to Obama ‘thank you’ note

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Some West Michigan students who rallied for change after a school shooting in Florida last month received recognition from someone unexpected.

Former President Barack Obama wrote a note to students at Kalamazoo Central High School, thanking them for their efforts on gun reform. The students are thrilled to be recognized by Obama, who visited the school to give a commencement speech in 2010.

"I was amazed," Kalamazoo Central senior Morgan Danztler said. "It just made me feel so proud of the 8 students that decided to take action."

Last month, a handful of seniors created a petition calling for gun reform. They say they were heartbroken over the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and knew they needed to do something.

"It was just shocking to see how similar it was to like our school. Like that easily could've been Kalamazoo Central," said Jackson Henning, a senior who organized the petition.

Their petition garnered over 208,000 signatures from people all over the world since it was posted. The students even traveled to Lansing to rally on the steps of the state capitol.

After receiving the note from Obama, students still say their focus is to keep the fight for change moving forward.

"We're calling for change and we're not going to stop until change happens," said Talia Edmonds, another senior who organized the petition.

Students say they're excited about the movement, and say it wouldn't be possible without the support of their principal, Valerie Boggan.

"If they don't stand up to make a difference, then who will?" Boggan said. "If they don't allow their voice to create change in this world, then who will? And I'm very proud."

Boggan, like her students, says she's inspired by the Obama letter to keep the momentum going as they focus on taking part in the school walkout set for March 14.

For now, Boggan only has a copy of the letter in her email. A hard copy will be mailed to the school and they're thinking of framing it and posting it somewhere all students can see it.