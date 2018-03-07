Kent City remains undefeated with win over Western Michigan Christian

Posted 11:05 PM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:35PM, March 7, 2018

RAVENNA, Mich--- Kent City entered the night with a perfect 20-0 record and faced off against Western Michigan Christian. The Warriors put up a fight, but the Eagles win this one 49-39 to advance to the district championship against North Muskegon.

