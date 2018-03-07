‘Loan forgiveness’ company accused of taking payment, doing zilch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Jacqueline Thomas wanted to straighten out her finances which she said were ruined by college debt, but it only made things worse. Now she wants to warn others to do their research.

Thomas said an offer from Student Loan Repairman turned out to be too good to be true back in 2014.

Saddled with $65,000 in student loan debt, Thomas said the Chicago-based business caught her attention online. She said she dealt with its senior attorney Cortney lamb.

Thomas recalled, "He told me he'd be able to erase my financial student loan debt, or he would be able to consolidate it and downsize it where it wasn't that much, like cut it in half. My payments wouldn't be as much."

She said she filled out the contract Lamb sent to her and paid the company $800 upfront. According to the contract, of that amount, the initial $100 was for them to get started. The rest was to go towards the debt consolidation services.

Thomas recalled, "And we talked maybe two or three more times, and I heard no more from him and I tried to contact him, and the line was disconnected and the number was no longer working. So it was just like they dropped off the face off the earth."

So did her $800.

John Masterson, with the Better Business Bureau explained, "Asking for that fee upfront before services are rendered is illegal. This is something where, to have the best interest for you, someone needs to actually help you before you pay them."

He said t's always best to do your research on debt consolidation services.

"If there are supposedly new things coming out that could erase all your debt, don't take it at face value. Definitely look online. Go to the source like the FTC or the Better Business Bureau that provide trusted resources that you can rely on," Masterson said.

FOX 17 found Student Loan Repairman has an 'F' rating with the BBB. The president of the company is listed as Danny Dayan. The website no longer works, and the phone number has apparently been reassigned. A public records search shows the business' license was allegedly revoked months after Thomas dealt with them. It's not clear why.

Thomas said, "People should be aware to check into things and not just jump into things."

"If it sounds good, like they say, 'If it sounds too good, it probably is. And you should check it and see, cause nobody get somethin' for nothin'," she added.

FOX 17 talked to attorney Cortney Lamb who said he started working at Student Loan Repairman fresh out of school and added that he had nothing to do with the financials and that he worked for the business for 8 months before quickly moving on. FOX 17 left messages for possible numbers for Daniel 'Danny' Dayan and is waiting to hear back.