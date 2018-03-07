March is Endometriosis Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Endometriosis is a painful condition that affects 5 to 10 percent of woman and will cause 30 to 40 percent of them to have trouble conceiving, according to nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner with Spectrum Health Medical Group.

So what is it? It’s caused by glands from the inside of the uterus growing in places these cells do not belong, Bitner explains in her blog. “Normally when these cells escape the inside of the uterus as in through the tubes during a period or in the lymph system, the immune system recognizes there are escapees and does a ‘Pacman’ to remove the wayward cells. But unfortunately, sometimes the cells go unrecognized and grow-stimulating new blood vessel growth, inflammatory factors to spread, and can grow deep into tissues causing pain and scar tissue between organs including blocking the tubes to cause infertility sticking the rectum to the uterus, etc.”

Some of the symptoms include:

pelvic pain or cramping that interferes with everyday life

pain worse with bladder or bowel being full

severe constipation or diarrhea around time of period

pain with intercourse, especially deep inside

lower back pain

abdominal or pelvic bloating

Endometriosis is located on the surface of the uterus, on the tubes, the ovaries, on the side walls of the pelvis, on the bowel, into the rectum and farther away in the lung. Treatment options include the birth control pill, the progesterone-containing IUD, progesterone in the for the shot "Depo" or the arm implant "implanon", lupron in the form of a shot or soon by pill, surgery or even more effective drugs.

So what if you are trying to get pregnant? Dr. Bitner explains that these women can have procedures to help, including inducing ovulation or getting by blocked tubes with IVF. There are options but it might take several opinions to be heard and to receive adequate treatment.

