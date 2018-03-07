MUSKEGON Mich--- Muskegon and GR Union met twice in the regular season with the Big Reds winning both contests. They met again in the postseason and once again Muskegon won 50-39. Eonte Tornes led the way for Muskegon with 21 points. Muskegon will play Grand Haven in the district championship on Friday night.
Muskegon completes sweep of GR Union
