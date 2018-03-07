Muskegon completes sweep of GR Union

Posted 11:14 PM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:37PM, March 7, 2018

MUSKEGON Mich--- Muskegon and GR Union met twice in the regular season with the Big Reds winning both contests. They met again in the postseason and once again Muskegon won 50-39. Eonte Tornes led the way for Muskegon with 21 points. Muskegon will play Grand Haven in the district championship on Friday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s