Smart Shopper: Thrifty fun around West Michigan

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum discounted admission : Every Thursday night from 5pm to 8pm admission to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is dropped to just $1.76 per person. Everyday, children 1 and under are free.

Spring Fling Sip & Shop, East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village: March 8 from 6pm to 9pm enjoy complimentary beverages and hors d’oevres while you shop at participating retailers. Many of them will offer special discounts and giveaways. Also, after you visit each store, you can be entered to win $50 in Luxe Bucks, redeemable at any Gaslight Village Business Association member. To see a full list of businesses participating, click here.

West Michigan Women’s Expo coupon: March 9-11 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. This wonderful expo focuses on Your Health, Your Home, Your Style with more than 300 exhibits, shopping and fun tailored to women and their families.

Kalamazoo Home Expo : March 8-11 at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. Meet with builders, kitchen and bath remodelers and more. Family day is Saturday and kids will enjoy free face painting from 11am to 1pm.

Muskegon Museum of Art: Free Thursday Evening Tours : Every Thursday from 4pm to 8pm you’re invited for a free tour guided by MMA docents, compliments of Meijer. For more information call 231.720.2570.

