State suspends funeral home’s license after violations found

Posted 1:25 PM, March 7, 2018

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — The state has shut down a northern Michigan funeral home after an inspection found unsanitary conditions in an embalming room, human cremains stored alongside those of animals and other violations.

Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office says Wednesday that the mortuary science establishment license of the Charles G. Parks Funeral Home in Petoskey has been suspended. The suspension becomes effective Friday.

The individual mortuary science license of owner Charles Guy Parks, Jr. also was suspended.

The state says embalmed bodies also were found in an unrefrigerated garage and that at least $4,935 for prepaid funeral goods or services was not put into escrow.

Parks told The Associated Press Wednesday that he had no comment on the license suspensions or the state investigation.

