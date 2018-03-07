Suspect threatens man with sword in Kalamazoo

School delays and closings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police arrested a suspect who reported approached an individual and threatened him with a sword near the 3500 block of Kenbrook Court in Kalamazoo around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The man told police that he was cleaning off his vehicle when the suspect approached him with the sword.  Worried he was going to be assaulted the man told the suspect he was also armed and the suspect fled the scene.

Deputies located the suspect in the 3600 block of Stadium Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

