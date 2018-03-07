Truck spills 60,000 pounds of Busch beer onto Florida interstate

Posted 5:30 PM, March 7, 2018, by

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – It wasn’t happy hour, but the beer was flowing on an interstate in Florida.

A South Carolina truck driver was carrying 60,000 pounds of Busch beer on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County, Florida, early Wednesday morning when the accident happened. According to WEAR, he traveled outside of his lane, causing the truck to overturn onto its passenger side, spilling his cargo.

The driver, 44-year-old Michael Nolan Powell, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was cited for careless driving.

No other injuries were reported.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s