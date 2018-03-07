× Two females, one man arrested in early morning incident

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Just after midnight on Tuesday the Battle Creek Police department started working to locate a 1-year-old child after the child’s mother requested help.

The department searched multiple addresses and even contacted authorities in Georgia, where the child’s father is from, for assistance.

Just after 7 a.m. Battle Creek Police officers responded to the report of two females breaking into a home in the 200 Block of North McKinley.

One of the women involved with this home invasion incident turned out to the be the mother of that child.

Two females were taken into custody for breaking into that home. The father of the child was also at the residence and fled the scene in the females’ vehicle.

Police arrested the man, 24, and he now faces charges for a weapon violation and for stealing the vehicle.

According to police, they were able to locate that 1-year-old and take them into CPS custody.