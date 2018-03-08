100th Street bridge over US-131 to reopen next week

Posted 6:19 AM, March 8, 2018, by , Updated at 06:23AM, March 8, 2018

BYRON CENTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 100th Street bridge over US-131 has been closed since it was struck again on March 5. It was the third time the bridge has been hit this year.

The Michigan Department of Transportation anticipates opening the bridge to eastbound traffic on Monday, March 12.

Before that happens, some work must be done that will cause lane closures on northbound US-131. The lane closure runs from 9 a.m. Thursday through the weekend.

The lane closure will be continuous until work is done.

