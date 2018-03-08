8th grader charged with making threats against Northview High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An 8th grader at Crossroads Middle School has been barred from school and is being charged in juvenile court for making a threat against Northview High School.

Grand Rapids Police and the Kent County Sheriff learned Sunday afternoon that the student had left a threatening messages on a 9th grade student’s voice mail and included threats against Northview High. Police made contact with the 8th grader and his parents and determined he did not have the means or the intent to carry out the threat.

The student has been released into the custody of his parents. Thursday, the Kent County Prosecutor authorized a juvenile court petition for a charge of False Report or Threat of Terrorism. Court dates are still pending.