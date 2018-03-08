Christian group sues after losing status at Detroit campus

DETROIT (AP) — A student group that follows Christianity is suing Wayne State University after it lost its status as a campus organization.

InterVarsity says it’s a victim of discrimination after serving Wayne State students for decades. The lawsuit in Detroit federal court says the university took action last fall after learning that the group’s leaders are required to embrace Christianity.

In a statement to the Detroit Free Press , Wayne State says it must protect the “constitutional and religious rights of everyone.” The Detroit university says recognition as a student group is not a right.

InterVarsity says it welcomes all students regardless of beliefs, but its leaders must meet certain standards. The group still meets at Wayne State but now must pay $100 to use a room.

