Oakridge outlasts South Christian in overtime for 1st regional championship in 26 years

GRANT, Mich -- Sophia Wiard scored 29 points including a bucket in the final of seconds of regulation to tie the game as Oakridge beat South Christian 64-59 in overtime to win a class B regional title at Grant High School Thursday night.

It's the 1st regional championship for the Eagles since 1991-1992 when Wiard's mom Renee (Burns) was a starting guard.

"She can't brag about her winning anymore" Sophia Wiard said. "It is just something that I have been looking forward to, my sister wanted to beat that too just like I did and I'm lucky enough to say I won a regional."

Sophomore Brianna Pastor hit 6 3-point field goals and scored 20 points filling in for the injured Jenna Lowry.

All 5 Oakridge starters played all 36 minutes in the game.

The Eagles (22-3) will play top-ranked Kingsley (25-0) Tuesday night at Cadillac High School.