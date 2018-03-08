Police increase presence at Wyoming school after social media post

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming Public Safety officers have an increased presence at the Godwin Heights Learning Center Thursday after social media posts warned students about a lockdown.

Wyoming police say that they investigated a fight between two students at the learning center on Wednesday. They say before leaving the school, one of the students made threatening statements about returning to the school. The school was placed on lockdown and police contacted the student. Police say the student admitted to making the threat out of anger, but had no intention of following through on the threat.

Wednesday night a social post began circulating encouraging Godwin students to take the Wednesday lockdown seriously on Thursday, according to police. Police say they have not determined the source of the post, but have made contact with the students involved in Wednesday’s fight. They say there is no evidence to support a direct threat to students on Thursday.

Police have assigned additional officers to the school for Thursday. School is in session.