WATERVLIET, Mich. – A family is holding on to hope that their family member will be found after disappearing on the Paw Paw River over a week ago.

Cory Wright was kayaking with friends in the rain-swollen river on the night of February 27. They all hit a log and the friends were able to swim to shore. Wright was not seen again.

Agencies from Berrien County and Watervliet have been searching for Wright since. Family is hoping they don’t stop.