Sweetwater’s golden ticket donut giveaway ends today

Posted 9:32 AM, March 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:34AM, March 8, 2018

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Thursday is your last chance to try and score a Willy Wonka donut prize package from Sweetwater’s Donut Mill.

The Kalamazoo-based donut chain has been selling their Willy Wonka  Donut since Tuesday.  The donuts are being sold at all three Sweetwater’s location.  Each day, from March 6th to March 8th, one donut at each location will have a golden ticket hidden inside.

If customers find the ticket in their treat, they will win a tour of their store in Plainwell, a “hands-on donut making experience” and three dozen donuts.

Sweetwater’s has locations in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Plainwell.

