Coopersville man to hospital after truck hits tree in Wright Township

Posted 10:25 PM, March 9, 2018, by

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old Coopersville man was taken by ambulance to a hospital after his truck went off a road near Marne and struck a tree.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. Friday at Berlin Fair Drive and 24th Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Elzinga’s truck was heading west on Berlin Fair Drive when it veered off the road, went into a ditch and then crashed into the tree. Police say Elzinga was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Wright-Tallmadge Fire Rescue.

Elzinga was transported to the hospital by LIFE Ambulance, with “non-life threatening” injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which says it’s still investigating the cause.

Berlin Fair Drive was shut down for about 40 minutes between 24th and 32nd avenues.

 

