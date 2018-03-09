Covenant Christian Starts Strong in 69-47 Win over NorthPointe Christian

Posted 11:47 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:10AM, March 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Covenant Christian boy's basketball team started the district championship game with a 10-0 run, 7 of those points coming from Carson Meulenberg as the Chargers went on to win 69-47 over Northpointe Christian.

