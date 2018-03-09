Credit card skimmer found in Allegan County

Posted 11:09 AM, March 9, 2018

MARTIN, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff is reporting they found a credit card skimmer at a gas station in Martin this week.

The skimmer was found at the Marathon Gas Station on 116th Avenue Wednesday.

Credit card skimmers record credit card information from users. The person responsible for the skimmer can then use that information to use the card fraudulently.  The sheriff says that the skimmer was not visible and the incident remains under investigation.

If you visited that gas station, you should check your credit card statements for fraudulent charges.

