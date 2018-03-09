Dekliderm foundation changes to match your skin tone

Posted 11:27 AM, March 9, 2018, by

Tired of searching for the perfect makeup foundation that matches your skin perfectly? Look no further! Dekliderm is the foundation of the future, blending to match the color of your skin tone every time.

The cream starts out white, but with the mico-color beads in the formula it blends to match the color of your skin.

Lifestyle expert Melissa McKenzie explains how the technology behind Dekliderm works.

Mention that you say Dekliderm on the Fox 17 Morning Mix to get 50 percent off your order, plus a free lash enhancer.

For more information, visit dekliderm.com or call  1-800-671-7199.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s