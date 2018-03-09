John Ball Zoo opens for the season Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday marks opening day for the John Ball Zoo.

You can go check out the zoo’s new red panda or see the classics, like the grizzly bears and mountain lions or the penguins.

And even though the weather is a little chilly, you can actually get tickets for a bit cheaper in the winter months.

Adults are $8 and children’s tickets only $7.

The zoo opens at 10 a.m.

You can visit their website for more on their hours, events, and memberships.

