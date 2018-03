Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The super popular Monster Jam is back in West Michigan and speeding into Van Andel Arena this weekend.

Fans of all ages can enjoy dozens of monster trucks racing around the area, competing in games, and so much more.

Bari Musawwir, the Zombie Driver, talks about what he'll be doing in the show and what fans can expect to see in the arena.

Monster Jam has multiple shows happening now until March 11.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit monsterjam.com/tickets.