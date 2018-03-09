Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A World War II veteran in West Michigan is set to receive one of the highest civilian honors in the country. In two weeks, 94-year-old Al Johnson of Hudsonville is set to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

He served with an elite force for three years during the war; he was with the office of Strategic Services, which was an old brand of the special force that is known today as the CIA.

The United States Congress presents recipients with the Congressional Gold Medal. The award, along with the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded by the president, are the highest civilian honors a person can receive.

2. Several parks are now back open, weeks after West Michigan was hit with flooding.

Ah-Nab-Awen, Fish Ladder, and Riverside Parks in Grand Rapids were the last three to reopen to the public.

On Thursday, city officials said they appreciated everyone's cooperation in avoiding the closed parks and streets over the last few weeks.

3. Cedar Point wants to hire 5,000 people at two upcoming job fairs.

According to M-Live people should first apply online, and then attend one of the upcoming hiring fairs.

The first is planned for March 22, and the second is set for April 8.

Pay starts at $9.24 an hour for positions like ride operators, guest and food services, and security. There are some sweet employee perks including free access, including to the water park, all summer long.

Cedar Point opens for the season May 5.

4. Prepping the family for a potential doomsday scenario just got a lot easier thanks to Costco.

The wholesale giant is offering customers emergency food kits that can feed a family of four for up to one year.

The kit includes perishable items like freeze-dried broccoli, green beans, and other proteins, that can last up to 25 years.

Other items like instant lentils and instant black beans can last up to 30 years before going bad.

The kits costs start at $1,000, and go up to $6,000.

5. Former U.S. president Barack Obama may soon be adding actor to his list of accolades. Netflix is in negotiation with the 44th president and his wife, Michelle, to produce a series of shows with a focus on "Inspirational Stories."

Obama recently appeared on the streaming service with late night host David Letterman on the comedian's new show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."

It's unclear when production on the new show will begin, or how much the Obamas will be paid for their roles with the streaming service.